(Adds company forecast) May 13 (Reuters)- IVY Cosmetics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 4.49 4.71 4.80 - 5.00 2.50 - 2.70 (-4.7 pct) (+0.7 pct) (+6.9 - +11.4 pct) (+7.5 - +16.0 pct) Operating 369 mln 472 mln 400 mln - 500 mln 400 mln - 500 mln (-21.9 pct) (+6.8 pct) (+8.4 - +35.5 pct) (+15.7 - +44.7 pct) Recurring 375 mln 471 mln 420 mln - 520 mln 420 mln - 520 mln (-20.4 pct) (+8.8 pct) (+11.8 - +38.4 pct) (+14.6 - +41.9 pct) Net 235 mln 436 mln 240 mln - 310 mln 240 mln - 310 mln (-46.0 pct) (+107.6 pct) (+1.7 - +31.4 pct) (+4.0 - +34.3 pct) EPS 11.05 yen 20.19 yen 12.10 yen - 15.63 yen 12.10 yen - 15.63 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 5.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 10.00 yen 5.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - IVY Cosmetics Corp is a cosmetics maker. *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.