(Adds company forecast) Jun 3 (Reuters)- People Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Apr 20, 2014 Apr 20, 2013 July 20, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 734 mln 668 mln 1.45 (+9.8 pct) (+5.9 pct) (+5.0 pct) Operating 62 mln loss 31 mln 60 mln Recurring 59 mln 17 mln 57 mln (+247.2 pct) (-5.8 pct) Net 37 mln 10 mln 35 mln (+258.0 pct) (-0.9 pct) EPS 8.40 yen 2.34 yen 7.95 yen Ann Div 27.00 yen -Q2 div nil -Q4 div 27.00 yen NOTE - People Co Ltd is a toy maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .