(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Asics Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 19.05 24.40 (-57.4 pct) Operating 2.51 4.62 (+166.7 pct) Recurring 9.00 9.79 (+44.5 pct) Net 6.64 8.18 (-9.8 pct) EPS 35.00 yen 43.15 yen EPS Diluted 33.02 yen 42.96 yen Ann Div 23.50 yen 17.00 yen 23.50 yen -Q4 Div 23.50 yen 17.00 yen 23.50 yen NOTE - Asics Corp is a large sporting goods company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.