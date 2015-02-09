Feb 9 (Reuters)-
Pioneer Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 372.36 362.63 515.00
(+2.7 pct) (+10.2 pct) (+3.4 pct)
Operating 5.03 3.33 12.50
(+51.3 pct) (+140.5 pct) (+11.9 pct)
Recurring loss 3.48 loss 2.08 4.00
(-21.7 pct)
Net loss 4.74 loss 6.70 18.50
EPS loss 12.90 yen loss 19.01 yen 50.38 yen
Ann Div NIL NIL
-Q2 div NIL NIL
-Q4 div NIL NIL
NOTE - Pioneer Corp is a major maker of high-end audio equipment
and car audio.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.