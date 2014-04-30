(Changes second revenues to revenues(excluding financing costs)) Apr 30 (Reuters)- Nomura Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 1.83 trln 2.08 trln (-11.9 pct) (+12.3 pct) Revenues(excluding financing costs) 1.56 trln 1.81 trln (+18.1 pct) (+18.1 pct) Operating Pretax 361.61 237.73 (+52.1 pct) (+179.8 pct) Net 213.59 107.23 (+99.2 pct) (+825.8 pct) EPS 57.57 yen 29.04 yen EPS Diluted 55.81 yen 28.37 yen Ann Div 17.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q2 Div 8.00 yen 2.00 yen -Q4 Div 9.00 yen 6.00 yen NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura Securities. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .