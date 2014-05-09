(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) May 9 (Reuters)- Maruco Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 7 month ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 17.02 9.61 17.50 8.00 (+2.8 pct) (+1.6 pct) Operating 670 mln 439 mln 870 mln 160 mln (+29.8 pct) (-4.3 pct) Recurring 733 mln 474 mln 930 mln 190 mln (+26.8 pct) (-2.7 pct) Net 291 mln 220 mln 450 mln 50 mln (+54.5 pct) (-7.9 pct) EPS 9.56 yen 7.23 yen 14.76 yen 1.64 yen Ann Div 8.00 yen 4.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q2 Div 4.00 yen -Q4 Div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen 4.00 yen NOTE - Maruco Co Ltd manufactures and sells women`s underwear. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.