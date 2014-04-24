(Adds company forecast) Apr 24 (Reuters)- M3 Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 36.89 26.01 50.00 23.00 (+41.8 pct) (+36.6 pct) Operating 12.32 9.29 15.00 6.80 (+32.6 pct) (+21.5 pct) Recurring 12.87 9.63 15.00 6.80 (+33.7 pct) (+25.1 pct) Net 8.32 5.60 9.00 4.00 (+48.6 pct) (+24.6 pct) EPS 26.10 yen 17.63 yen 27.84 yen 12.38 yen EPS Diluted 25.99 yen 17.54 yen Ann Div 1,300.00 yen 1,200.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 1,300.00 yen 1,200.00 yen NOTE - M3 Inc assists in drug, medical equipment makers' Web-based marketing. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.