(Adds company forecast)
Feb 13 (Reuters)-
Dle Inc.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Jun 30, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 842 mln 971 mln 2.20 - 2.62
(-13.2 pct) (+26.3 - +50.4 pct)
Operating 101 mln 189 mln 433 mln - 557 mln
(-46.7 pct) (+39.6 - +79.4 pct)
Recurring 109 mln 186 mln 427 mln - 551 mln
(-41.1 pct) (+51.0 - +94.7 pct)
Net 69 mln 249 mln 271 mln - 351 mln
(-72.2 pct) (-12.0 - +13.9 pct)
EPS 4.20 yen 19.32 yen 16.47 yen - 21.31 yen
EPS Diluted 3.82 yen
Ann Div NIL NIL
-Q2 div NIL NIL
-Q4 div NIL NIL
NOTE - Dle Inc. .
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.