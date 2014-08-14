(Adds company forecast) Aug 14 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 84.39 80.99 124.36 - 127.22 (+4.2 pct) (+52.1 pct)  (+2.9 - +5.3 pct) Operating 31.13 34.14 41.88 - 44.18 (-8.8 pct) (+22.5 pct) (-16.9 - -12.3 pct) Pretax 29.03 36.79 40.27 - 42.57 (-21.1 pct) (+36.3 pct) (-20.5 - -15.9 pct) Net 20.23 26.52 27.57 - 29.28 (-23.7 pct) (+30.1 pct) (-20.3 - -15.3 pct) EPS Basic 46.13 yen 60.73 yen 63.18 yen - 67.12 yen EPS Diluted 45.45 yen 59.63 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd . (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.