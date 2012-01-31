JANUARY 31 (Reuters)-

TDK Corp

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 608.93 662.17 800.00

(-8.0 pct) (+10.8 pct) (-8.6 pct) Operating 20.82 54.40 10.00

(-61.7 pct) (+211.0 pct) (-84.3 pct) Pretax 13.91 51.20 3.00

(-72.8 pct) (+372.7 pct) (-95.0 pct) Net loss 4.92 38.71 loss 11.00

(+288.4 pct) EPS loss 38.15 yen 300.10 yen loss 85.27 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 80.00 yen 80.00 yen

-Q1 div

-Q2 div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen

-Q3 div

NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and electronic parts such as ferrite cores.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.)