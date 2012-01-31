JANUARY 31 (Reuters)-
TDK Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 608.93 662.17 800.00
(-8.0 pct) (+10.8 pct) (-8.6 pct)
Operating 20.82 54.40 10.00
(-61.7 pct) (+211.0 pct) (-84.3 pct)
Pretax 13.91 51.20 3.00
(-72.8 pct) (+372.7 pct) (-95.0 pct)
Net loss 4.92 38.71 loss 11.00
(+288.4 pct)
EPS loss 38.15 yen 300.10 yen loss 85.27 yen
EPS Diluted
Annual div 80.00 yen 80.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen
NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and
electronic parts such as ferrite cores..
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6762.TK1.