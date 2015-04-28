Apr 28 (Reuters)- NEC Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.92 trln 1.90 trln (+0.9 pct) (+2.5 pct) Operating 40.99 28.14 (+45.6 pct) (-27.6 pct) Recurring 56.03 46.67 (+20.1 pct) (-41.4 pct) Net 55.59 67.62 (-17.8 pct) (+154.9 pct) EPS 21.39 yen 26.02 yen Ann Div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen 6.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen 6.00 yen NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.