Apr 28 (Reuters)-
NEC Corp
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 1.92 trln 1.90 trln
(+0.9 pct) (+2.5 pct)
Operating 40.99 28.14
(+45.6 pct) (-27.6 pct)
Recurring 56.03 46.67
(+20.1 pct) (-41.4 pct)
Net 55.59 67.62
(-17.8 pct) (+154.9 pct)
EPS 21.39 yen 26.02 yen
Ann Div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen 6.00 yen
-Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL
-Q4 Div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen 6.00 yen
NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.