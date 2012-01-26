Jan 26 (Reuters) -
KDDI
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 2.65 trln 2.57 trln 3.55 trln
(+2.9 pct)
Operating 384.23 372.05 475.00
(+3.3 pct)
Recurring 364.67 349.67 450.00
(+4.3 pct) Net
194.35 202.64 235.00
(-4.1 pct) EPS
Y46,279.43 Y45,715.52 Y61,489.30
Diluted Y46,024.63 -
EPS Annual div
Y15,000.00
NOTE - KDDI Corp is a telecommunications company created
via
a three-way merger on October 1, 2000
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9433.TK1.