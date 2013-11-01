Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kubota Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 729.00 660.00 Operating 100.00 78.00 PreTax 105.00 80.00 Net 67.00 50.00 EPS 53.35 yen 39.81 yen NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.