(Adds company forecast) Jul 24 (Reuters)- ASJ Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 316 mln 338 mln 1.40 - 1.55 (-6.6 pct) (+2.5 pct) (+2.6 - +13.6 pct) Operating loss 11 mln 2 mln loss 50 mln - 0 mln (-79.6 pct) Recurring loss 11 mln 2 mln loss 50 mln - 0 mln (-79.6 pct) Net loss 11 mln loss 1 mln loss 50 mln - 0 mln EPS loss 1.86 yen loss 0.26 yen loss 7.87 yen - 0.00 yen Ann Div 2.00 yen -Q2 div nil -Q4 div 2.00 yen NOTE - ASJ Inc provides Internet server-related services.