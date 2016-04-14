UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 14 Welcia Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 6 months ended Year to NEXT Feb 29, 2016 Feb 28, 2015 Feb 28, 2017 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 528.40 191.99 630.00 309.10 (+19.2 pct) (+33.8 pct) Operating 18.76 6.00 21.80 9.45 (+16.2 pct) (+23.2 pct) Recurring 20.38 6.61 23.70 10.40 (+16.3 pct) (+26.8 pct) Net 9.53 3.60 Net 12.80 5.90 (+34.3 pct) (+33.7 pct) EPS 195.46 yen 81.73 yen 246.25 yen 113.50 yen EPS Diluted 195.27 yen 81.67 yen Ann Div 42.00 yen 19.00 yen 50.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen 25.00 yen -Q4 Div 22.00 yen 19.00 yen 25.00 yen NOTE - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3141.T
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.