Feb 6 (Reuters) -

NTT

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 7.78 trln 7.54 trln 10.54 trln

(+3.2 pct) Operating 1.01 trln 1.07 trln 1.25 trln

(-5.2 pct) Pretax 1.01 trln 1.03 trln 1.24 trln

(-2.0 pct) Net 359.20 458.33 465.00

(-21.6 pct) EPS

Y279.29 Y346.39 Y363.06 Annual div Y140.00

NOTE - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. is a major telecommunications company. Converted from public to private company in 1985. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

