(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 11 (Reuters)- Lapine Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 11months and 8 days ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2014 Feb 28, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 10.09 9.89 Operating 200 mln 200 mln Recurring 190 mln 194 mln Net 135 mln 169 mln EPS 5.81 yen 6.74 yen EPS Diluted 5.76 yen 6.71 yen Ann Div 2.00 yen 2.00 yen 2.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 2.00 yen 2.00 yen 2.00 yen NOTE - Lapine Co Ltd is a maker of women`s wear. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)