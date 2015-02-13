(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Fuji Soft Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 9 months ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 88.03 61.32 Operating 5.21 3.78 Recurring 5.87 4.13 Net 3.80 2.93 EPS 122.12 yen 94.24 yen EPS Diluted 122.08 yen Ann Div 28.00 yen 21.00 yen 28.00 yen -Q2 Div 14.00 yen 14.00 yen 14.00 yen -Q4 Div 14.00 yen 7.00 yen 14.00 yen NOTE - Fuji Soft Inc is a software development company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.