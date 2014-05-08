(Adds company forecast) May 8 (Reuters)- Drecom Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Jun 30, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 6.99 8.49 1.90 (-17.7 pct) (+18.1 pct) (+1.9 pct) Operating loss 503 mln 474 mln loss 50 mln (-65.0 pct) Recurring loss 522 mln 465 mln loss 50 mln (-65.5 pct) Net loss 508 mln 127 mln loss 40 mln (-84.2 pct) EPS loss 37.68 yen 9.41 yen loss 2.95 yen EPS Diluted 9.34 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - Drecom Co Ltd is engaged in development and sale of search engine-related services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)