(Adds operating profit forecast) Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hakuten Co Ltd PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.50 5.50 Operating 250 mln 415 mln Recurring 245 mln 411 mln Net 152 mln 246 mln EPS 44.12 yen 72.01 yen NOTE - Hakuten Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.