(Second "Revenues" in table is revenues(excluding financing costs))
Jan 29 (Reuters)-
Nomura Holdings Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Revenues 1.42 trln 1.38 trln
(+2.9 pct) (+1.6 pct)
Revenues 1.17 trln 1.17 trln
(+0.6 pct) (+0.6 pct)
Pretax 241.80 273.05
(-11.4 pct) (+301.3 pct)
Net 142.77 152.34
(-6.3 pct) (+514.0 pct)
EPS 39.06 yen 41.09 yen
EPS Diluted 38.03 yen 39.83 yen
Ann Div 17.00 yen
-Q2 Div 6.00 yen 8.00 yen
-Q4 Div 9.00 yen
NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura
Securities.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
