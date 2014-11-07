Nov 7 (Reuters) - Pioneer Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 235.93 243.00 Operating 3.37 3.00 Recurring loss 1.35 500 mln Net loss 2.43 loss 1.50 NOTE - Pioneer Corp is a major maker of high-end audio equipment and car audio. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.