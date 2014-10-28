Oct 28 (Reuters) -
Honda Motor Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full Year to Full Year to
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Sales 12.75 trln 12.80 trln
Operating 770.00 770.00
PreTax 765.00 755.00
Net 565.00 600.00
EPS Basic 313.49 yen 332.91 yen
NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities
and Exchange Commission.)
