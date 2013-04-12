Frontline says DHT Holdings rejects improved offer
OSLO, Feb 28 Tanker firm Frontline said on Tuesday it had made a higher and final offer for rival DHT Holdings which was rejected.
Apr 12 (Reuters)- Daiei Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2013 Feb 29, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 831.29 869.49 818.00 411.00 (-4.4 pct) (-4.6 pct) (-1.6 pct) (-2.1 pct) Operating loss 2.68 3.73 1.00 loss 1.00 Recurring loss 3.67 403 mln loss 3.00 loss 2.05 Net loss 3.69 loss 11.38 EPS loss 18.57 yen loss 57.22 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
ZURICH, Feb 28 Roche is starting a second late-stage trial of investigational Alzheimer's drug crenezumab that it is developing with Swiss biotech AC Immune , shrugging off failures of similar drugs against the memory-robbing disease.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - will be charged on Wednesday with murder over the killing in Malaysia of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, Malaysia's attorney general said.