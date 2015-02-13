(Adds company forecast) Feb 13 (Reuters)- CanBas Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Jun 30, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Reveniues 11 mln 0 mln 60 mln - 1.06 Operating loss 161 mln loss 163 mln loss 255 mln - 744 mln Recurring loss 150 mln loss 156 mln loss 242 mln - 757 mln Net loss 150 mln loss 157 mln loss 242 mln - 757 mln EPS loss 38.00 yen loss 42.79 yen loss 56.66 yen - 177.25 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - CanBas Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.