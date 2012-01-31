JANUARY 31 (Reuters)-
Komatsu Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 1.45 trln 1.30 trln 2.05 trln
(+11.3 pct) (+29.7 pct) (+11.2 pct)
Operating 191.84 162.75 282.00
(+17.9 pct) (+350.9 pct) (+26.5 pct)
Pretax 185.69 158.90 276.00
(+16.9 pct) (+358.1 pct) (+25.6 pct)
Net 129.38 100.62 186.00
(+28.6 pct) (+448.2 pct) (+23.4 pct)
EPS 133.86 yen 103.97 yen 192.99 yen
EPS Diluted
Annual div 38.00 yen 42.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div 21.00 yen 18.00 yen
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 20.00 yen 21.00 yen
NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery,
such as hydraulic power shovels.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
