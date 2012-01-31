JANUARY 31 (Reuters)-

Komatsu Ltd

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.45 trln 1.30 trln 2.05 trln

(+11.3 pct) (+29.7 pct) (+11.2 pct) Operating 191.84 162.75 282.00

(+17.9 pct) (+350.9 pct) (+26.5 pct) Pretax 185.69 158.90 276.00

(+16.9 pct) (+358.1 pct) (+25.6 pct) Net 129.38 100.62 186.00

(+28.6 pct) (+448.2 pct) (+23.4 pct) EPS 133.86 yen 103.97 yen 192.99 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 38.00 yen 42.00 yen

-Q1 div

-Q2 div 21.00 yen 18.00 yen

-Q3 div

-Q4 div 20.00 yen 21.00 yen NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6301.TK1.