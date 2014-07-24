(Adds company forecast) Jul 24 (Reuters)- Advantest Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 36.83 30.09 75.00 (+22.4 pct) (-9.8 pct) Operating 2.40 loss 3.32 5.40 Pretax 3.19 loss 2.85 Net 1.34 loss 3.64 EPS 7.68 yen loss 20.93 yen EPS Diluted 6.94 yen loss 20.93 yen Ann Div 15.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen NOTE - Advantest Corp is a measuring instruments maker, strong in chip testing devices. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .