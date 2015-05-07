(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) May 7 (Reuters)- Gaban Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 13 months ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 8.56 8.75 9.25 (+8.1 pct) Operating loss 75 mln 36 mln 10 mln Recurring loss 19 mln 93 mln 35 mln Net loss 48 mln 3 mln Net 5 mln EPS loss 4.41 yen 0.35 yen 0.45 yen Ann Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen NOTE - Gaban Co Ltd is a producer and retailer of spice. *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.