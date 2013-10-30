Oct 30 (Reuters)- Nintendo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 196.58 200.99 920.00 (-2.2 pct) (-6.8 pct) (+44.8 pct) Operating loss 23.28 loss 29.16 100.00 Recurring 1.25 loss 47.25 90.00 Net 600 mln loss 28.00 55.00 EPS 4.69 yen loss 218.93 yen 430.10 yen Ann Div 100.00 yen 260.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 100.00 yen 260.00 yen NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.