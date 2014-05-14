(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) May 14 (Reuters)- Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 9 months NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.45 trln 1.22 trln 1.20 trln 795.00 (+19.3 pct) (+5.5 pct) (+13.7 pct) Operating 198.70 169.66 190.00 120.00 (+17.1 pct) (+14.1 pct) (+7.4 pct) Recurring 215.24 184.46 195.00 125.00 (+16.7 pct) (+21.3 pct) (+2.5 pct) Net 150.99 122.43 130.00 83.00 (+23.3 pct) (+32.8 pct) (-4.6 pct) EPS 278.07 yen 221.90 yen 240.01 yen 153.24 yen EPS Diluted 277.52 yen 221.41 yen Ann Div 65.00 yen 58.00 yen 75.00 yen -Q2 Div 30.00 yen 28.00 yen 35.00 yen -Q4 Div 35.00 yen 30.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.