JANUARY 30 (Reuters)-

Canon Inc

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.56 trln 3.71 trln 3.75 trln

(-4.0 pct) (+15.5 pct) (+5.4 pct) Operating 378.07 387.55 390.00

(-2.4 pct) (+78.6 pct) (+3.2 pct) Pretax 374.52 392.86 390.00

(-4.7 pct) (+79.1 pct) (+4.1 pct) Net 248.63 246.60 250.00

(+0.8 pct) (+87.3 pct) (+0.6 pct) EPS 204.49 yen 199.71 yen 208.07 yen EPS Diluted 204.48 yen 199.70 yen Annual div 120.00 yen 120.00 yen

-Q1 div

-Q2 div 60.00 yen 55.00 yen

-Q3 div

-Q4 div 60.00 yen 65.00 yen NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7751.TK1.