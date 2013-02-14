Feb 14 (Reuters)-
Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2013 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 2.19 trln 2.07 trln 2.29 trln 1.09 trln
(+5.5 pct) (-4.9 pct) (+4.7 pct) (+4.6 pct)
Operating 153.02 142.86 155.00 58.00
(+7.1 pct) (-5.8 pct) (+1.3 pct) (+1.4 pct)
Recurring 138.45 136.82 132.00
(+1.2 pct) (-2.9 pct) (-4.7 pct)
Net 56.20 7.41 90.00
(+658.7 pct) (-35.0 pct) (+60.1 pct)
EPS 58.44 yen 7.70 yen 93.60 yen
EPS Diluted 57.31 yen 7.14 yen
Ann Div 29.00 yen 27.00 yen 36.00 yen
-Q2 Div 13.50 yen 13.50 yen 18.00 yen
-Q4 Div 15.50 yen 13.50 yen 18.00 yen
NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft
drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.