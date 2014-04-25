(Adds year on year percent change for revenues of year ago results) Apr 25 (Reuters)- Takagi Securities Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 8.80 8.11 (+8.6 pct) (+35.1 pct) Net Revenues 8.72 8.04 (+8.5 pct) (+35.5 pct) Operating 1.74 1.76 (-1.6 pct) Recurring 2.01 1.99 (+0.9 pct) Net 2.36 2.77 (-15.1 pct) EPS 40.20 yen 47.34 yen Ann Div 9.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen nil -Q4 Div 4.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Takagi Securities Co Ltd is a brokerage. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.