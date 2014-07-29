BRIEF-Aircastle issues $500 mln principal amount of company's 4.125 pct senior notes due 2024
* Co issued $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of company's 4.125% senior notes due 2024 pursuant to indenture, dated Dec 5, 2013
(Adds Q4 dividend forecast) Jul 29 (Reuters)- Honda Motor Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 2.99 trln 2.83 trln 12.80 trln (+5.4 pct) (+16.3 pct) (+8.1 pct) Operating 198.04 184.96 770.00 (+7.1 pct) (+5.1 pct) (+2.6 pct) Pretax 198.81 172.04 755.00 (+15.6 pct) (-11.7 pct) (+3.6 pct) Net 146.51 122.50 600.00 (+19.6 pct) (-7.0 pct) (+4.5 pct) EPS EPS Basic 81.29 yen 67.97 yen 332.91 yen Ann Div 82.00 yen 88.00 yen -Q1 Div 22.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q3 Div 20.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q4 Div 22.00 yen 22.00 yen NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
* Co issued $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of company's 4.125% senior notes due 2024 pursuant to indenture, dated Dec 5, 2013
* Ocular Therapeutix- Bradford Smith notified on March 20 of his resignation from his position as CFO of company, effective march 31, 2017 - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 20 Electricity company Dayton Power & Light said on Monday it would shut down two coal-fired power plants in southern Ohio next year for economic reasons, a setback for the ailing coal industry but a victory for environmental activists.