(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) May 7 (Reuters)- Gaban Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 13 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Feb 28, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 7.98 7.29 (+5.6 pct) Operating loss 58 mln 139 mln (+114.1 pct) Recurring loss 5 mln 198 mln (+88.4 pct) Net loss 49 mln 131 mln EPS loss 4.53 yen 11.93 yen Ann Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen NOTE - Gaban Co Ltd is a producer and retailer of spice. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)