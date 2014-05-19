(Adds company forecast) May 19 (Reuters) - Flight Holdings Inc. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.91 1.90 - 2.00 Operating 179 mln 115 mln - 165 mln Recurring 165 mln 100 mln - 150 mln Net 152 mln 94 mln - 140 mln EPS 17.10 yen 11.08 yen - 16.51 yen NOTE - Flight Holdings Inc. is a systems consulting operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .