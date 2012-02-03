FEBRUARY 3 (Reuters)-
Canon Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 3.56 trln 3.71 trln 3.75 trln
(-4.0 pct) (+15.5 pct) (+5.4 pct)
Operating 378.07 387.55 390.00
(-2.4 pct) (+78.6 pct) (+3.2 pct)
Pretax 374.52 392.86 390.00
(-4.7 pct) (+79.1 pct) (+4.1 pct)
Net 248.63 246.60 250.00
(+0.8 pct) (+87.3 pct) (+0.6 pct)
EPS 204.49 yen 199.71 yen 208.07 yen
EPS Diluted 204.48 yen 199.70 yen
Annual div 120.00 yen 120.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div 60.00 yen 55.00 yen
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 60.00 yen 65.00 yen
NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7751.TK1.