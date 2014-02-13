(Adds dividend forecast) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Jun 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO  LATEST RESULTS RESULTS  FORECAST Sales 3.74 3.25 (+14.9 pct) (+23.1 pct) Operating loss 117 mln loss 453 mln Recurring loss 144 mln loss 487 mln Net loss 111 mln loss 292 mln EPS loss 20.17 yen loss 51.43 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen  20.00 yen - 30.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil  -Q4 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen - 30.00 yen NOTE - Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc develops computer software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.