Sept 24 (Reuters) - Daiei Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Aug 31, 2014 Aug 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 386.00 410.00 Operating loss 10.30 loss 2.00 Recurring loss 10.90 loss 3.00 Net loss 13.90 loss 5.00 EPS loss 34.95 yen loss 12.57 yen NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.