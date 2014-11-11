(Adds company forecast) Nov 10 (Reuters)- Shinkawa Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 5.43 4.08 7.60 (+33.2 pct) (-51.0 pct) (+28.8 pct) Operating loss 1.47 loss 1.84 loss 2.35 Recurring loss 1.09 loss 1.76 loss 2.08 Net loss 1.10 loss 1.76 loss 2.09 EPS loss 60.34 yen loss 97.00 yen loss 115.00 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Shinkawa Ltd is a machinery maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)