(Adds company forecast) May 14 (Reuters)- CanBas Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Jun 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 0 mln 0 mln 0 mln - 1.00 Operating loss 396 mln loss 537 mln loss 489 mln - 510 mln Recurring loss 391 mln loss 533 mln loss 489 mln - 510 mln Net loss 287 mln loss 534 mln loss 387 mln - 612 mln EPS loss 77.80 yen loss 172.45 yen loss 104.40 yen - 165.23 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - CanBas Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.