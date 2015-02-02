(Adds previous forecast) Feb 2 (Reuters) - AnGes MG Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 900 mln 750 mln - 850 mln Operating loss 2.40 loss 2.60 - loss 2.40 Recurring loss 2.40 loss 2.60 - loss 2.40 Net loss 2.40 loss 2.60 - loss 2.40 EPS loss 62.93 yen loss 68.17 yen - loss 62.93 yen NOTE - AnGes MG Inc is engaged in research and development of pharmaceutical products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.