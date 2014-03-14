(Adds previous company forecast) Mar 14 (Reuters) - Aeon Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Feb 28, 2014 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.40 trln 6.00 trln Operating 170.00 200.00 - 210.00 Recurring 171.00 215.00 - 225.00 Net 40.00 75.00 NOTE - Aeon Co Ltd is a major supermarket chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .