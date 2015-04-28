(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 28 (Reuters)- Kappa Create Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 13 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Feb 28, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 87.64 93.37 91.16 45.93 (-0.8 pct) Operating 462 mln loss 1.86 2.70 1.46 Recurring 807 mln loss 1.89 2.95 1.59 Net loss 13.46 loss 7.10 Net 2.77 1.36 EPS loss 316.13 yen loss 179.04 yen 57.05 yen 27.94 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NOTE - Kappa Create Holdings Co Ltd is a sushi bar operator. *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.