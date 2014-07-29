(Adds company forecast) Jul 29 (Reuters)- Tokyo Electron Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 151.33 103.45 290.00 (+46.3 pct) (-22.9 pct) (+13.9 pct) Operating 17.07 loss 9.65 24.50 Recurring 16.91 loss 9.90 24.50 Net 11.84 loss 2.98 15.50 (+525.8 pct) EPS 66.04 yen loss 16.61 yen 86.49 yen EPS Diluted 65.88 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen -Q1 div 10.00 yen -Q2 div 25.00 yen -Q4 div 25.00 yen NOTE - Tokyo Electron Ltd is a top-ranked manufacturer of semiconductor and LCD making equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .