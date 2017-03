(Adds company forecast) May 14 (Reuters)- Azia Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.01 1.12 - 1.18 480 mln - 495 mln (+11.2 - +17.2 pct) Operating 242 mln 245 mln - 280 mln 50 mln - 65 mln (+1.1 - +15.6 pct) Recurring 238 mln 245 mln - 280 mln 50 mln - 65 mln (+2.5 - +17.2 pct) Net 130 mln 145 mln - 165 mln 30 mln - 40 mln (+11.0 - +26.3 pct) EPS 70.09 yen 76.78 yen - 87.38 yen 15.89 yen - 21.18 yen EPS Diluted 65.42 yen Ann Div 14.00 yen 7.50 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 14.00 yen 7.50 yen 15.00 yen NOTE - Azia Co Ltd is involved in developing Internet application software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)