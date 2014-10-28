(Changes Second revenues in table to net revenues, changes dateline to Oct 28) Oct 28 (Reuters)- Matsui Securities Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 16.31 22.19 (-26.5 pct) (+184.1 pct) Net Revenues 15.63 21.60 (-27.6 pct) Operating 10.31 15.62 (-34.0 pct) (+481.0 pct) Recurring 10.38 15.67 (-33.8 pct) (+475.3 pct) Net 6.47 9.44 (-31.4 pct) (+427.2 pct) EPS 25.20 yen 36.75 yen EPS Diluted 25.20 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen -Q2 div 20.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen NOTE - Matsui Securities Co Ltd is a major Internet broker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.