(Adds company forecast) Nov 7 (Reuters)- Mobcast Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.94 3.91 3.90 - 4.10 (-24.7 pct) (-24.7 - -20.8 pct) Operating 220 mln loss 144 mln 250 mln - 300 mln Recurring 221 mln loss 110 mln 250 mln - 300 mln Net 134 mln loss 135 mln 130 mln - 160 mln EPS 9.61 yen loss 10.03 yen 9.26 yen - 11.40 yen EPS Diluted 9.47 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Mobcast Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)