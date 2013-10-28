UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Oct 28 (Reuters)- Komatsu Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 925.12 930.85 1.86 trln (-0.6 pct) (-5.6 pct) (-1.3 pct) Operating 108.95 111.26 210.00 (-2.1 pct) (-16.3 pct) (-0.8 pct) Pretax 112.46 105.38 209.00 (+6.7 pct) (-19.1 pct) (+2.1 pct) Net 78.81 66.11 136.00 (+19.2 pct) (-30.2 pct) (+7.7 pct) EPS 82.69 yen 69.42 yen 142.69 yen EPS Diluted 82.60 yen 69.37 yen Ann Div 48.00 yen 58.00 yen -Q2 Div 29.00 yen 24.00 yen -Q4 Div 24.00 yen 29.00 yen NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.