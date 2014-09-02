(Adds company forecast) Sept 2 (Reuters)- People Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Jul 20, 2014 Jul 20, 2013 Jan 20, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.49 1.38 2.31 (+8.4 pct) (+12.7 pct) (+2.3 pct) Operating 65 mln loss 70 mln 105 mln (+1,166.1 pct) Recurring 59 mln loss 3 mln 105 mln (+77.0 pct) Net 36 mln loss 3 mln 64 mln (+77.8 pct) EPS 8.29 yen loss 0.61 yen 14.69 yen Ann Div 27.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 27.00 yen NOTE - People Co Ltd is a toy maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.